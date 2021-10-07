Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OLYMPUS CORPORATION is a Japan-based company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of precision machineries and instruments. The businesses of the Company include Imaging System Business, Medical Systems Business, Life Science Business, Information and Communication Business, and Others Business. Olympus has always been a company that makes people’s dreams come true through innovative products. Olympus cameras have always been at the leading edge of innovation. “

Get Olympus alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCPNY opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. Olympus has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Olympus will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olympus Company Profile

Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olympus (OCPNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olympus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.