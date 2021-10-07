Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocugen Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies which address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of OCU400, OCU300, OCU100 and OCU200 which are in clinical stage. Ocugen Inc., formerly known as Histogenics Cp, is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Get Ocugen alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Roth Capital cut shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.80 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ocugen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

Shares of OCGN opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a current ratio of 25.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 4.47. Ocugen has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $18.77.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ocugen will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $940,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 173,586 shares of company stock worth $1,264,376. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 13.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ocugen by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,422,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,797 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ocugen by 338,448.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 138,764 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ocugen in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocugen (OCGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.