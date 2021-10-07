O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,500 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the August 31st total of 378,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

O2Micro International stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.00. 49,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,612. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.99. The firm has a market cap of $170.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.68. O2Micro International has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

Get O2Micro International alerts:

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. O2Micro International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 15.09%. On average, research analysts expect that O2Micro International will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of O2Micro International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,560,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,250,000 after acquiring an additional 708,906 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 13,277 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. 35.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.