NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Position Cut by AO Asset Management LP

AO Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,150 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. AO Asset Management LP’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $12,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,577 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 175,995 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $36,206,000 after purchasing an additional 82,440 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,230 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 918.6% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 47,907 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 43,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth $3,303,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $5.64 on Thursday, hitting $196.54. The company had a trading volume of 23,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,306. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $126.80 and a 52 week high of $228.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.36.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.19%.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $28,658,992.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,810,540.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $211,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,960,161 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.59.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

