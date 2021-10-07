Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nuvve were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVVE. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Nuvve during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nuvve in the 1st quarter worth $287,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Nuvve in the first quarter valued at about $465,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvve in the first quarter worth about $2,020,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvve in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,931,000. Institutional investors own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

NVVE stock opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.53. Nuvve Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $221.39 million, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 2.05.

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter.

NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid.

