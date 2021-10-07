Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:NNY)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by 13.5% over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $10.01 on Thursday. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NNY. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 17,817 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

