Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Hits New 1-Year High at $86.09

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$86.09 and last traded at C$85.70, with a volume of 317162 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$85.25.

NTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Nutrien to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$99.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Nutrien to C$91.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Nutrien from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.79.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$78.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.59 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.30 billion. Research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.01%.

In other news, Senior Officer Brent Donald Poohkay sold 7,500 shares of Nutrien stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.54, for a total transaction of C$626,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,465,040.98. Also, Senior Officer Raef Sully sold 10,000 shares of Nutrien stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.50, for a total value of C$825,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,047 shares in the company, valued at C$1,983,877.50.

About Nutrien (TSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

