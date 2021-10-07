NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.25 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NOW from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.85.

NYSE DNOW opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NOW has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.48 million, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 2.02.

In related news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,317.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of NOW during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NOW in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in NOW in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in NOW in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NOW in the second quarter valued at $108,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

