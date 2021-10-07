Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 32,821 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 592,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,821 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $69,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of DVY stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.31. 506,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,698. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $80.71 and a 1 year high of $124.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.032 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

