Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 16,904 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 526,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,904 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.20% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $142,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,447,850,000 after buying an additional 326,909 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 111.0% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 42,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,614,000 after buying an additional 22,503 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 123,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,561,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 11,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $276.25. 2,559,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,819. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.63 and a 1 year high of $293.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

