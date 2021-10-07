Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,735,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,024 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 1.30% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $649,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,080,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,124. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.01 and a 1 year high of $249.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.37 and a 200 day moving average of $235.93.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

