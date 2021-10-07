Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 229,453 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,997 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $56,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin raised its stake in salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total value of $4,723,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 776,478 shares of company stock worth $198,468,755. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $275.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $269.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.43. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $286.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.27.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

