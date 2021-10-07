Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 49,536.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,120,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,097,614 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF comprises about 0.5% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $287,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 70,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 200.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 82.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 282.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVLU traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.56. 230,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,858. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.00. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $27.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.