Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,432,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,885 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $187,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,826,000 after buying an additional 1,229,356 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $126,401,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,067,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 232.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,096,000 after buying an additional 361,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,679,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.94. 4,659,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,512,862. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.89 and a 200 day moving average of $118.23. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $89.39 and a 1-year high of $159.70.

