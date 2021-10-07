Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,432,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,885 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $187,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.94. 4,659,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,512,862. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.89 and a 200 day moving average of $118.23. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $89.39 and a 1-year high of $159.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.