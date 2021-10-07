Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.15% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $85,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. 55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 44,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.03. 6,027,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,605,173. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $183.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.