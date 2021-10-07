Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 57,825 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 784,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,825 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $44,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,891,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,251 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,425,236,000 after buying an additional 12,066,751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,789,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,927,697,000 after buying an additional 1,296,417 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Comcast by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,862,101,000 after buying an additional 5,155,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Comcast by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,240,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,447,991,000 after buying an additional 690,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

Comcast stock opened at $56.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.05. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $261.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

