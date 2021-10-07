Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Raises Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. AO Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Netflix by 6.8% in the second quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 37,950 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $20,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,862,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,619,475,000 after purchasing an additional 121,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,627,620,000 after purchasing an additional 113,836 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 52.0% in the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 531,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $280,654,000 after purchasing an additional 181,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX traded down $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $638.14. The company had a trading volume of 135,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097,339. The company has a fifty day moving average of $564.62 and a 200-day moving average of $533.00. The company has a market capitalization of $282.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.23, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $463.41 and a one year high of $640.39.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $624.84.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

See Also: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.