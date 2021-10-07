Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 93 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,369,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,248,776,000 after acquiring an additional 270,880 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Danaher by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,234,975,000 after acquiring an additional 786,018 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,604,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,676,306,000 after acquiring an additional 86,302 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Danaher by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,827,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,337,402,000 after acquiring an additional 480,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,016,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,679,774,000 after acquiring an additional 125,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.53.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total transaction of $2,002,831.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,140,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded up $4.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $304.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,246. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $316.62 and its 200-day moving average is $276.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $217.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.