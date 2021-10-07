Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $6.23 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,046,670,000 after buying an additional 369,456 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,053,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,341,424,000 after buying an additional 586,207 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,626,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,260,221,000 after buying an additional 123,752 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,079,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $985,222,000 after buying an additional 116,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,354,645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $828,166,000 after buying an additional 121,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.71.

NYSE:LOW traded up $5.10 on Thursday, hitting $209.10. 89,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,867,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.04.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

