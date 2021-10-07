Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $392.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Northrop Grumman continues to witness strong demand for its products on a global scale, with programs like F-35, Triton and SABR radar Global Hawk and E-2D program. Its product line is well positioned in high-priority categories, which enable it to clinch notable contracts. Solid budgetary provisions by the U.S. administration make us confident about a solid inflow of contracts from Pentagon for Northrop. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, a comparative analysis of its historical EV/Sales ratio reflects a relatively gloomy picture that might be a cause of concern for investors. It fears that continued spread of COVID-19 might cause extended disruption in its supply chain. Economic tensions and changes in international trade policies, including higher tariffs on imported goods might hurt the stock.”

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $395.10.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $377.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $379.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $360.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.54.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 141.9% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

