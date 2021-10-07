Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Hits New 52-Week High at $382.72

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $382.72 and last traded at $382.16, with a volume of 2596 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $377.32.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $360.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,643,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,766,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

