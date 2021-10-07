Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Nordson by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.00.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $238.52 on Thursday. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $178.60 and a 52 week high of $245.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

In related news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $48,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,731,900. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

