Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $604.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1,323.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.86.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $125.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.16 million. On average, research analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Noodles & Company news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 3,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $42,821.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stony Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $1,862,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company during the second quarter worth $59,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company during the first quarter worth $121,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company during the second quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 16,036 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

