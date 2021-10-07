Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.08. Noodles & Company posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 800%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $125.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.16 million.

NDLS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NDLS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,283. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.83 million, a PE ratio of -1,319.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Noodles & Company has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $13.55.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 50,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $652,771.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Noodles & Company by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Noodles & Company by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

