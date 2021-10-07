Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €5.32 ($6.25).

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOKIA. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.05 ($5.94) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.10 ($7.18) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a twelve month high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

