Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.04

Shares of Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.04 and traded as high as $12.14. Nicholas Financial shares last traded at $12.14, with a volume of 2,067 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nicholas Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 17.28, a quick ratio of 17.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.45.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Adam K. Peterson acquired 49,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $571,041.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Adam K. Peterson acquired 3,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $44,074.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 139,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,713. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnolia Group LLC grew its position in Nicholas Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,177,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,385,000 after acquiring an additional 88,257 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 36,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

Nicholas Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:NICK)

Nicholas Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer finance services. The firm acquires and services automobile finance instalment contracts for purchases of used and new automobiles and light trucks. It also offers direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

