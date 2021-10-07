NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $307.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions. Its operating segment consists of Customer Interactions Solutions, Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Company’s solutions include integrated, multimedia recording platforms, software applications and related professional services. NICE Ltd., formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd., is headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NICE. JMP Securities raised their price target on NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NICE from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $299.73.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $265.00 on Wednesday. NICE has a 1-year low of $211.25 and a 1-year high of $304.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $282.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 87.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $458.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.97 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 11.55%. Equities research analysts expect that NICE will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NICE by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

