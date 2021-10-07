NFTify (N1) Price Up 15.3% This Week

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. NFTify has a total market capitalization of $755,387.40 and approximately $2,368.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NFTify has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NFTify coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00057841 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 67.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00094965 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.03 or 0.00128811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,440.66 or 1.00532983 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,484.77 or 0.06319084 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About NFTify

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

NFTify Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTify using one of the exchanges listed above.

