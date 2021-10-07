NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 23.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,689 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 90.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $81.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $159.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.90, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $87.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.68.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

