NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised NEXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NEXT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NEXT has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NXGPF opened at $106.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.96. NEXT has a one year low of $79.55 and a one year high of $115.00.

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

