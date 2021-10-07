Newton Coin Project Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Newton Coin Project has a total market cap of $16,150.94 and approximately $3.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Newton Coin Project

Newton Coin Project (NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Newton Coin Project Coin Trading

