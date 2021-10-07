Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Trading Up 6.7%

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) shares were up 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.36 and last traded at $14.10. Approximately 19,172 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,819,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.25.

Get Newegg Commerce alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Newegg Commerce during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Newegg Commerce during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newegg Commerce, Inc is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Newegg Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newegg Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.