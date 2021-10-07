New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.84. New Jersey Resources Co. has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $44.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.92.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $367.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.53 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

