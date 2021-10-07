New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Down 3.4%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)’s stock price dropped 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.13. Approximately 75,814 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,653,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NGD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James set a $2.00 target price on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Cormark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $803.40 million, a P/E ratio of -118.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kanen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Gold by 74.3% in the second quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 658,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 280,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in New Gold by 12.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,559,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,871,000 after acquiring an additional 729,153 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in New Gold by 5.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,641,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 91,387 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Gold during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in New Gold by 95.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,948,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890,732 shares during the period. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

