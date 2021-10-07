Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Receives $19.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

STIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of STIM opened at $6.37 on Monday. Neuronetics has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $22.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $167.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.56.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 35.67% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neuronetics will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 6,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $85,844.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Cascella bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Neuronetics by 1,899.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Neuronetics by 710.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

