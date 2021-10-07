Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Insider Sells $11,231,920.00 in Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $4.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $639.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,512,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $564.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $533.00. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $463.41 and a fifty-two week high of $640.39.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,627,620,000 after purchasing an additional 113,836 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,181,549,000 after buying an additional 86,712 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Netflix by 13.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after buying an additional 2,319,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,510,833,000 after purchasing an additional 269,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,619,475,000 after purchasing an additional 121,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Netflix from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $624.84.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

