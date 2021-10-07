NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Sees Large Volume Increase

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 208,160 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,830,526 shares.The stock last traded at $95.59 and had previously closed at $88.71.

NTES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

The firm has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.99.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $5.46. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 15.03%. NetEase’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $34.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 151.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the first quarter worth about $216,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 64.8% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 8,886 shares during the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter worth about $2,597,000. 33.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

