NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Short Interest Down 24.5% in September

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,680,000 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the August 31st total of 7,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 64,792.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the second quarter valued at $104,000. 33.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetEase alerts:

NTES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

NASDAQ:NTES traded up $5.91 on Thursday, hitting $94.62. The company had a trading volume of 296,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.99. NetEase has a 52 week low of $77.97 and a 52 week high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $34.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetEase will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.