Nestree Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.49 Million (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 6th. Nestree has a market cap of $7.49 million and approximately $464,342.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nestree has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. One Nestree coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,420.98 or 0.99856038 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00063476 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 136.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00050617 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005102 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.28 or 0.00488793 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

Nestree is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,740,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nestree

