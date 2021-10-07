Nestree 24 Hour Volume Hits $759,397.00 (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Nestree has a total market cap of $7.80 million and $759,397.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nestree has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nestree alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,217.44 or 1.00047389 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00069083 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004734 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00053245 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005098 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001323 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $291.44 or 0.00537786 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004835 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

EGG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,740,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nestree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nestree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.