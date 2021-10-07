Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.86

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.86 and traded as high as $9.50. Neonode shares last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 180,507 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $104.27 million, a PE ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 3.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.86.

Get Neonode alerts:

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Neonode had a negative net margin of 84.84% and a negative return on equity of 57.39%. The company had revenue of $1.72 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neonode stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Neonode worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.13% of the company’s stock.

About Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.