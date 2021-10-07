NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Shares Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,234 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.88% of NeoGames worth $11,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in NeoGames during the first quarter worth about $1,073,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in NeoGames during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGames during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in NeoGames by 23.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,251,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGames during the first quarter worth about $1,343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGMS stock opened at $36.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $792.52 million and a PE ratio of 92.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.12. NeoGames S.A. has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $73.54.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

