Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) in a report issued on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $64.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, OTR Global lowered Nutanix to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $38.12 on Monday. Nutanix has a one year low of $21.35 and a one year high of $44.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.88.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $1,863,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $138,868.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,412.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,412 shares of company stock worth $8,902,457 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 46,651 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

