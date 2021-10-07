Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,020 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,789,000 after acquiring an additional 13,152 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,400,000 after acquiring an additional 261,016 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 405,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth $7,213,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 34,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BERY shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

NYSE BERY opened at $61.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.77. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $70.90.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

