Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 874 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 20.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,974,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,172,000 after acquiring an additional 667,673 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,487,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,858,000 after purchasing an additional 12,421 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 0.3% during the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,306,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 17.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,005,000 after purchasing an additional 229,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 4.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,494,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,435,000 after purchasing an additional 60,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $141.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.63. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $110.54 and a 52-week high of $156.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.59.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.11.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.