Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,903 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.05% of Eagle Materials worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 18.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,667,000 after purchasing an additional 278,772 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 21.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,430,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,298,000 after purchasing an additional 255,932 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 649,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 5.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 543,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,116,000 after acquiring an additional 27,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

In related news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $352,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total value of $1,706,878.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,948,885.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,952 shares of company stock worth $6,785,148 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXP. Berenberg Bank raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.13.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $134.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.23. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.88 and a fifty-two week high of $160.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.65.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $475.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.36 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.58%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.