Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 11,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.30.

BL opened at $117.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.98. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -75.04 and a beta of 0.83. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.62 and a 1 year high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.99, for a total value of $53,419.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,859.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $567,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,918 shares of company stock valued at $26,161,215 in the last ninety days. 10.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

