Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires Shares of 51,363 Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SWX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

NYSE SWX opened at $68.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.91. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $75.00.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $821.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.39 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

