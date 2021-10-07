National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.40.

NSA stock opened at $53.85 on Thursday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 69.94 and a beta of 0.37.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 49,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $3,194,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 35,226 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,600,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

